US delegation to UN conference faces intimidation campaign

March 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The world’s top abortion and LGBT activist groups have joined forces to stop the Trump administration from implementing its international pro-life agenda at the UN women’s conference in New York,” according to the report.

