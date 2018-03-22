Catholic World News

Paraguay: bishops quit involvement in state charity after reports of mismanagement

March 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Paraguay have withdrawn from a role in the management of the country’s state charity, after the appearance of a report criticizing the office for waste and corruption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!