Author of ‘Dictator Pope’ suspended from Knights of Malta

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Henry Sire, the author of Dictator Pope, has been suspended from the Knights of Malta, reportedly on a charge that he violated the constitution of the Order. Sire, who had originally written the critical work under a pseudonym, was informed of his suspension shortly after his authorship was revealed.

