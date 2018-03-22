Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign secretary’ foresees cooperative relations with China

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, said that the Holy See is prepared to welcome a more assertive Chinese role in world affairs. In an address at the Gregorian University, the archbishop said that the Church in China should be “fully integrated” into the life of the nation, “fully Catholic and genuinely Chinese.” He praised China’s economic progress and said that the Vatican is not worried by China’s emergence as a world power.

