Uttarakhand poised to pass anti-conversion bill
March 22, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state may soon require potential converts “to submit an application and an affidavit with the district magistrate one month in advance,” according to the report. “The law also proposes that any marriage solemnized for religious conversion will be considered illegal.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis warns Catholics against "proselytizing."