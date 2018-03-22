Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission welcomes proposed European Labor Authority

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The European Labor Authority “could help member states to better implement the 20 principles of the European Pillar of Social Rights and promote the European social market economy as laid down in the EU treaties,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community said in a statement.

