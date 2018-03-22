Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops denounce Maduro regime

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In their St. Joseph’s Day message, the bishops lamented “a totalitarian, unjust, inefficient, manipulative system, where the rule is to stay in power at the expense of people’s suffering.”

