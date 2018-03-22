Catholic World News

Refugee nuns serve fellow refugees in Uganda

March 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: One million South Sudanese have fled their war-torn nation for neighboring Uganda. At one refugee camp with 180,000 residents, religious sisters pray, read the Bible, and offer other spiritual and corporal assistance to their fellow refugees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!