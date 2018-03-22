Catholic World News

1st Baniwa priest ordained for Brazilian diocese

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: There are an estimated 15,000 members of the Baniwa people, a South American Indian group in Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela.

