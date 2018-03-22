Catholic World News

‘Elimination’ of Down syndrome is a ‘great hate crime,’ says Holy See conference at the UN

March 22, 2018

America

CWN Editor's Note: “There are countries in the world that would like to get rid of people like me,” a speaker with Down syndrome said at a conference organized by the Holy See’s permanent observer mission to the UN.

