Holy See says proposed Global Compact for Migration must put person at the center

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Last month, the Holy See’s representative at UN offices in New York praised a draft of the compact and offered suggestions for improvement. The Holy See’s representative at UN offices in Geneva has now offered additional suggestions.

