Pope appoints administrator for troubled Brazilian diocese

March 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed an apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Formosa, whose bishop has been arrested and charged with taking $600,000 in church funds. While Bishop José Ronaldo Ribiero remains the diocesan bishop, Archbishop Paulo Mendes Peixoto now has authority to govern the diocese.

