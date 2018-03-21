Study shows growing indifference to religion among millennials in Europe
March 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Guardian
CWN Editor's Note: Among young people in Europe, a rising number profess no religious beliefs, a new survey finds. In the Czech Republic, 91% of “millennials” (aged 16 to 29) have no religious affiliation. In Sweden, Estonia, and the Netherlands, the number of millennials without religious ties is over 70%. Poland is Europe’s most religious country, with only 17% of young adults saying they have no religious ties.
In the United Kingdom, the survey found that Catholic millennials outnumbered Anglicans, by 10 to 7%. Anglicans in that age group barely outnumbered Muslims, who accounted for 6%.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!