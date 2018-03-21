Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop, priests accused of stealing $600,000 from church

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop José Ronaldo Ribiero of Formosa, Brazil, has been arrested and charged with taking $600,000 in church funds. Several other priests, including the vicar general of the Formosa diocese, were also charged, in what police said was a conspiracy to divert diocesan funds to the clerics’ personal purposes.

