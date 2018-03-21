Catholic World News

At general audience, Pope speaks on Communion

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his weekly series of catechetical talks on the Mass, Pope Francis spoke on March 21 about the reception of Communion. Saying that the Eucharist is a remedy for sin and a path to salvation, he cited the words of St. Ambrose: “I who sin always, am always in need of medicine.” The Pope suggested that after receiving Communion, the faithful “are helped by silence: silent prayer.”

