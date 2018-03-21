Catholic World News

Pope confirms plan to visit Ireland for World Meeting of Families

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on March 21, Pope Francis confirmed that he will travel to Ireland in August to participate in the World Meeting of Families. As expected, the Pontiff will arrive in Dublin on August 25 to join in a “festival of families,” then preside at Mass on August 26 at the close of the event.

