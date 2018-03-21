Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch congratulates Putin on reelection

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “May God keep you in good physical and spiritual health and give you strength to carry out what you have planned, which was so decisively backed up by our people,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said in a message to Vladimir Putin. “To you, national leader, on behalf of the Russian Orthodox Church, I declare: many good years!”

