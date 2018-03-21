Catholic World News

Cardinal issues statement supporting pro-life pregnancy centers as important free speech case begins

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York is chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

