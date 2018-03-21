Catholic World News

Cardinal meets with India’s PM, calls for action against attacks on non-Hindus

March 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishops’ conference, Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi told Cardinal Gracias that he is “the prime minister of all Indians, regardless of caste and belief.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!