Catholic World News
Beijing vicar general: ‘Chinese people are happy to see the development of China-Vatican relations’
March 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Omnis Terra
CWN Editor's Note: Omnis Terra is published by the Pontifical Mission Societies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!