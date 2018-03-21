Catholic World News

Australian hierarchy to hold its 1st plenary council since 1937

March 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved the Australian bishops’ request to convoke a plenary council (definition). “In 2020, we will have a Plenary Council about the future of the Catholic Church in Australia,” according to the plenary council website. “What are we called to do? Who are we called to be? How do we need to change?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!