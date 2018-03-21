Catholic World News
Texas bishops call for prayer, vigilance amid serial bombings
March 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops
CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Antonio and bishop of Austin said, “We place our trust in the Lord, as it states in Joshua, ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
