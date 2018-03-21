Catholic World News

Texas bishops call for prayer, vigilance amid serial bombings

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Antonio and bishop of Austin said, “We place our trust in the Lord, as it states in Joshua, ‘Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.’”

