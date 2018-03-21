Catholic World News

Caritas devotes Easter message to migrants

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This Eastertime, we at Caritas would like to invite you to join us on a journey of faith, hope and love with migrants,” begins the message from Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Philippine prelate who serves as president of the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

