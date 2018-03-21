Catholic World News

Supreme Court hears oral arguments in California crisis pregnancy center case

March 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: “Supreme Court justices cast doubt on California’s requirement that licensed pregnancy-counseling clinics tell patients they might be eligible for free or discounted abortions,” according to the report. “Even some of the liberal justices voiced concern over parts of the law.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!