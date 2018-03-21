Catholic World News

In new book, Pope Francis reflects on young people

March 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for excerpts of “God Is Young,” in which Pope Francis responds to questions from 31-year-old Italian journalist Thomas Leoncini. In October, as the synod on youth begins, Random House is scheduled to publish the book in English.

