Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass in Roman prison

March 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Once a convent, Regina Coeli has been used as a prison since 1881.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!