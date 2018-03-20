Catholic World News

Priest testifies it was ‘impossible’ for Cardinal Pell to be alone with altar boys as charged

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As hearings continued before an Australian court weighing charges against Cardinal George Pell, a priest who served with the cardinal testified that—contrary to testimony from accusers—it would have been physically impossible for Cardinal Pell to have been alone with altar boys in the cathedral.

