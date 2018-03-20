Catholic World News

Vatican contribution to Venice architectural exhibit: 10 chapels in the woods

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is participating for the first time in the Venice Architecture Biennale. At a cost of nearly $500,000, the Pontifical Council for Culture sponsored the creation of a series of chapels in woods on one of the islands of Venice. At a March 20 press conference on the initiative, the Council said: “These are the expression of the Holy Word that is proclaims and the Eucharistic Support that is celebrated by the assembly of believers.”

