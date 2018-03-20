Catholic World News

Nigeria: unexploded air force bombs found in shelled Christian village

March 20, 2018

Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Villagers allege that the Nigerian military was complicit in an attack on Christians last December.

