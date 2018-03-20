Catholic World News

Mississippi governor signs bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bill contains exceptions for “risks to the life or physical health of the mother, or fatal fetal anomalies,” according to the report.

