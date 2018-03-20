Catholic World News

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for priests

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “For the ninth year in a row, and even though no wars are being fought on our soil, our country is the nation with the highest number of murders of priests,” said a Mexican priest and journalist. “Religious freedom has been completely undermined and severely threatened by organized crime.”

