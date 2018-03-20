Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat decries ‘ideological colonization’ of Africa

March 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “The phrase describes the attempt of powerful and wealthy donors to compel developing countries that were once militarily and economically colonized to accept secularized practices with regard to human sexuality, life, family and even basic anthropology, as a condition for the reception of development assistance,” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Vatican’s representative at the UN.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!