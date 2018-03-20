Catholic World News

Anglican leader, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discuss religious freedom

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Archbishop shared his concern about limits placed on Christian worship in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” according to a statement from Archbishop Justin Welby’s office. “The Crown Prince made a strong commitment to promote the flourishing of those of different faith traditions, and to interfaith dialogue within the Kingdom and beyond.”

