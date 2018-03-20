Catholic World News

March 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: The day of prayer will take place on Friday, March 23.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!