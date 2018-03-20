Catholic World News
English bishops announce day of prayer for survivors of sexual abuse
March 20, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England & Wales
CWN Editor's Note: The day of prayer will take place on Friday, March 23.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
