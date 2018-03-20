Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official discusses his vote in presidential election

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Vladimir Putin trounced his Communist and other opponents in the March 18 election. Metropolitan Hilarion, the Russian church’s chief ecumenical officer, said, “I have voted for the man with whose name we associate our hopes for stable development of our society, for higher welfare of our citizens, for higher birth rate, for the state’s care of families including extended ones, and for the stable development of relationships between the state and the traditional religious confessions.”

