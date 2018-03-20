Catholic World News

Pope discusses conditions for proper discernment in address to priests, seminarians

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Prayer and consultation are two conditions for “true discernment,” the Pope told priests and seminarians from Rome’s pontifical colleges. “When there isn’t discernment in priestly life,” the Pope added, “rigidity and casuistry” are found instead; one becomes “incapable of advancing,” everything “becomes closed,” and “the Holy Spirit doesn’t work.”

