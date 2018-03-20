Pope discusses conditions for proper discernment in address to priests, seminarians
March 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Prayer and consultation are two conditions for “true discernment,” the Pope told priests and seminarians from Rome’s pontifical colleges. “When there isn’t discernment in priestly life,” the Pope added, “rigidity and casuistry” are found instead; one becomes “incapable of advancing,” everything “becomes closed,” and “the Holy Spirit doesn’t work.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Some reference(s) to the Sacred Scripture or teachings of the Church, would greatly help in a proper grasp of these admonishments.