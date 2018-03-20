Catholic World News

Europe’s bishops protest Jerusalem’s proposal to tax religious buildings

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe was joined by the Conference of European Churches, a fellowship of non-Catholic churches and ecclesial communities.

