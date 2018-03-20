Catholic World News

Pope ordains 3 bishops, says ‘prayer is a bishop’s first task’

March 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and ordained three Vatican diplomats to the episcopate (video, booklet).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!