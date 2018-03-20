Catholic World News

Pope responds to young people’s questions at pre-synodal meeting

March 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will take place in October, is devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” At a pre-synodal meeting (video 1, video 2), the Pontiff delivered an address and addressed questions on five topics, including human trafficking and tattoos.

