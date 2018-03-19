Catholic World News

Muslims displacing Christians on Iraq’s Nineveh Plains

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: An Orthodox prelate reports that Muslim families are moving into the traditionally Christian region of the Nineveh Plains in Iraq. Christians were driven out of the region by the Islamic State; since Iraq regained control, few Christian families have returned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!