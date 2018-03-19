Catholic World News

Pastor of St. John Cantius removed after allegations of misconduct

March 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father C. Frank Philips, the pastor of St. John Cantius parish in Chicago, has been removed from his post after being accused of misconduct. The allegations involve his relationships with adult men. Under his leadership, St. John Cantius parish has become renowned for the beauty of its traditional liturgy.

