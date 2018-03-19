Catholic World News

Pope reportedly declines resignation of Cardinal Maradiaga

March 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has reportedly declined to accept the resignation of Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, the chairman of the Council of Cardinals. The Honduran prelate turned 75 in December, and submitted his resignation as required by canon law. But the Pontiff, according to Italian news reports, has indicated that he will not act on the resignation.

