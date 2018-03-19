Catholic World News

Catholic college senior under fire for defending marriage

March 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A senior at Providence College in Rhode Island has become the focus of bitter denunciations after he posted material in his dormitory defending traditional marriage. With approval from administrators of the Catholic college, angry students will demonstrate on March 21 to demand respect for “diversity.” A minority of faculty members have come to the support of the embattled student.

