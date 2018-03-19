Catholic World News

City of Philadelphia drops archdiocesan foster-care program

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The city of Philadelphia has announced that it will not longer work with local Catholic Social Services to provide foster care for children, because the archdiocesan agency does not place children with same-sex couples.

