Catholic World News

Abortion advocates will not accept ‘No’ vote in Irish referendum, government minister says

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish government minister has said that the pro-abortion campaigners will not accept a loss in the country’s coming referendum. “The people who have... been very local on this issue for a number of years, they are certainly not going to accept a No,” said Regina Doherty, the secretary for social protection. She said that proponents of abortion would “redouble their efforts” to make the practice legal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!