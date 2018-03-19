Catholic World News

Former Cardinal Keith O’Brien dies after fall

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Scotsman

CWN Editor's Note: The disgraced prelate, who resigned his post as Archbishop of Edinburgh in 2013 after admitting sexual misconduct, later renounced his rights and privileges as a member of the College of Cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!