Bishops’ conference official speaks of challenge of Protestantism, Islam in Congo Republic

March 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congo Republic, a nation of 5 million, is much smaller than its neighbor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 44% of the Congo Republic’s residents are Protestant; 33% are Catholic.

