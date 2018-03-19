Catholic World News

Pope expresses love for his native Argentina, asks forgiveness for faults

March 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff thanked his fellow countrymen for the messages they sent on the fifth anniversary of his election.

