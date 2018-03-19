Catholic World News

Padre Pio, when tormented by devil, abandoned himself to Jesus, Pope says in saint’s hometown

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pontiff’s address, delivered on March 17 during a pastoral visit to Pietrelcina.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!