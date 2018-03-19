Catholic World News

Pope, UN official discuss plight of Palestinian refugees

March 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on United Nations Relief and Works Agency

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis provided strong words of encouragement to UNRWA,” according to the UN agency. “He also expressed his genuine concern for the situation of Palestine refugees and his commitment to the search of a just and lasting peace based on the two state-solutions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!